Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 27th

Yet another day of breezy offshore winds giving us more dry beautiful weather. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Ventura County for more Santa Anas. The advisory will last through much of Monday with the strongest winds below mountains and foothills. Look for highs on Monday to be very nice despite being a little on the chilly side early. Temperatures will warm in to the 70's and 80's.

Looking ahead, despite our relentless dry weather, Pacific storms continue to blast in to the Pacific Northwest. Unfortunately, we continue to see blocking high pressure which will keep the door for rain mostly closed tight. Offshore winds will blow through early next week and temperatures will stay very nice and even warm in to the lower 80's for through about mid week! More clouds will also drift over the region from time to time, but rain chances stay very minimal. A fast moving storm system will flirt with our region by the second half of the work week. A very slight chance for sprinkles could reach us by Thursday or Friday, but what we will see mostly is just cooler temperatures and more northerly winds. The cool down will then extend in to next weekend with temperatures at or below normal for this time of year.