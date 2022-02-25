Mild weekend weather forecast

After a frosty morning, and another chilly night tonight, a warming trend is expected through the middle of next week. Gusty northeast winds are expected at times through Sunday. The winds will peak Saturday, prompting a wind advisory in Ventura County from early Saturday morning until 3 Saturday afternoon. Daytime temperatures will increase back above average into the 70s this weekend and continue warming through Wednesday. A cooling trend is expected late in the week.

Ridge builds over the area on Saturday, gets weakened a bit on Sunday as a weak trough moves across the area, then builds once again on Monday. Near the surface, varying amounts of offshore flow are forecast. Wind advisory in place for Ventura County valleys and coast from early Saturday morning until 3PM due to gusty Santa Ana winds.

For Saturday night through Monday, the offshore winds will weaken noticeably with the potential for some weak onshore flow each afternoon.

It will be another chilly night tonight across the area, but a little better than last night. Lows tonight will be in the 20s for the far interior valleys, 30s to low 40s for most coastal and coastal valley locations. A Frost Advisory is in place for the Central Coast from noon until 9AM Saturday as temperatures dip into the lower 30s.

As for high temperatures, the combo of the offshore flow and high pressure aloft will allow for a nice warming trend through the middle of next week. Expect highs this weekend to bounce above normal in the upper 60s to mid 70s with 70s for the beginning of next week. Temperatures peak on Tuesday.

A trough at the end of next week will help cool things back to normal Wednesday through Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.