Thursday morning forecast February 24th

Temperatures are off again to a chilly start. High temperatures will increase slightly with most cities in the upper 50s to low 60s.

There is a frost advisory on the South Coast and Ventura County coast. There is a freeze warning on the Central Coast, and Ventura County coastal valleys with temperatures below freezing. There is a hard freeze warning in the Santa Ynez, Cuyama, Ventura County interior and San Luis Obispo County interior valleys with temperatures in the upper teens or 20s. All are in effect until 9:00 am.

Offshore flow and breezy northeasterly winds will develop by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear until the evening.

Weak offshore winds will continue Friday, but pick up speed Saturday. Temperatures will also reach near normal Saturday as high pressure builds over the region.

A weak trough will pause the warming trend Sunday with more cloud cover, but conditions are expected to remain dry. Temperatures will continue warming into the 70s early next week. Tuesday will have gusty offshore winds again.