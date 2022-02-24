Freezing start to your Friday forecast

A very cold morning on Thursday, temperatures were in the 20s and 30s with most locations below freezing. A freeze watch is in place from midnight until 9 Friday morning for the Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley as temperatures are expected to be below freezing again tonight into early tomorrow. A warming trend is expected through the middle of next week with light to moderate offshore winds and sunny skies. Highs are back to normal by tomorrow primarily in the mid 60s. Temperatures will reach the 70s by mid week. Overnight lows will remain cold with frosts and freezes likely through Friday then start to moderate.