Wednesday morning forecast February 23rd

Morning temperatures are especially chilly with cold air following the storm. There is a freeze warning until 9:00 am in the Ventura County interior valleys. High temperatures will stay cool in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Some rain showers will linger on in Central Coast waters, but taper off to clearer skies. The trough is headed further east through the day and northwest flow will set up behind it.

A winter weather advisory for the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, expiring at noon Wednesday. A dusting of snow is expected on the valley floors, and up to 3 inches in the mountains, so be prepared for an icy morning commute in the area. Most areas have seen a few hundredths of an inch to two tenths of an inch of rain.

Thursday morning will be very chilly again with a freeze watch in effect for the Central and South Coasts, plus the Ventura County interior valleys Wednesday night to Thursday morning. But, highs will start to warm a few degrees as high pressure develops in the Great Basin. Offshore flow will eventually develop, too.

Temperatures will reach near normal by Saturday and continue increasing into early next week. A quick and dry trough will bring extra cloud cover on Sunday.