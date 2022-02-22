Tuesday morning forecast February 22nd

Temperatures are dropping again with most of the area about 8 to 12 degrees below average. Coastal areas will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will be even cooler in the interior and at higher elevations.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for all mountain areas until noon Wednesday. Wind gusts will reach up to 40 mph and there will be up to 3 inches of snow total. Snow will fall above 3,500 feet through the morning, and then could fall as low as 2,000 feet by evening. There is also a winter weather advisory for the San Luis Obispo interior valleys and Cuyama valley, starting at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm respectively, lasting through noon Wednesday as well. There will be a dusting on the valley floor and 1 to 2 inches in foothills.

A wind advisory is in effect on the South Coast until 6:00 am Wednesday, plus for the Ventura County coast and valleys from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Tuesday. Gusts will reach 35 to 45 mph.

As an upper low moves across our region, rain showers will hit the region throughout the day, with under a quarter inch of rain expected in most cities. By evening, there will be enough cold and unstable air to possibly bring hail or thunderstorms.

With so much cold air, there is a hard freeze watch Tuesday night through Thursday morning for the Ventura County interior valleys. There will likely be frost advisories added for other areas.

Rain will taper off early Wednesday morning and eventually clear to sunnier skies. A slow warmup will begin Thursday and last all the way through the weekend with the return of offshore flow. Temperatures will be near normal by Saturday.