Winter storm arriving Tuesday

A very cold storm system will move through the area Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a chance of rain and low-elevation snow showers and gusty winds along with a slight chance of thunderstorms with small hail Tuesday night. Behind the system, it will be quite cold Wednesday night. Precipitation amounts are expected to be small but it will be a wild day of weather. Temperatures will dip with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows into the 30s. Winter weather advisory in place for all mountain areas from 6AM Tuesday through noon Wednesday. Dry weather is expected Thursday through the weekend with a warming trend.