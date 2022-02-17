Thursday morning forecast February 17th

Morning temperatures are very chilly in the 30s to 40s, but Thursday highs will be a few degrees warmer from Wednesday. Most areas will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Northeasterly winds are starting the day off, helping to keep skies clear. Winds will dry out relative humidity through the day.

There is a wind advisory for all of Ventura County until 3:00 pm. Gusts on the coast will reach 40 mph, and over 50 mph in the valleys and mountains.

Friday will also start on the gustier side in areas prone to northeasterly winds, but likely remain below advisory levels. Temperatures will continue warming slightly, making it the nicest day of the week for most cities.

Winds will be lighter and more clouds will move in with some onshore trends over the weekend. Temperatures will cool to near normal by Sunday.

Temperatures will be below average Monday with a cool trough moving down the West Coast, eventually giving Ventura County a slight chance of rain early next week. North to northwesterly winds will pick up Tuesday or Wednesday in the wake of the trough.