Wednesday morning forecast February 16th

Temperatures are recovering a bit Wednesday, bringing temperatures closer to normal. Most areas will be in the mid 60s.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for the Central Coast until 10:00 pm. Breaking waves will reach between 6 to 10 feet.

A trough is moving to the south and east of the region and skies are clearing out much better. By Wednesday night, northerly flow will take over and winds will turn more northeasterly.

A wind advisory remains in effect on the Santa Barbara County South Coast and in the mountains through 7:00 am. Another advisory will start up at midnight for the Ventura County valleys, expiring at 3:00 pm Thursday with gusts up to 45 mph. There is also a high wind watch in effect for the Ventura County mountains for the same time period, expecting gusts up to 60 mph.

Temperatures will slowly warm Thursday and Friday as a ridge develops off of the West Coast. Days will be mostly sunny, but may start with some low coastal clouds.

Over the weekend, another trough will begin to approach the region. Our cloud cover will increase and temperatures will slowly fall again. Monday will be below average.