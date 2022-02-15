Tuesday morning forecast February 15th

Temperatures are dropping dramatically again Tuesday. Most areas will be slightly below average in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A cold upper low is working its way through California on an inside slider track. There is a slight chance of sprinkles, but rainfall totals will stay under a third of an inch, and some areas may receive no rain.

There is a winter weather advisory in the Ventura County mountains until 10:00 pm. 2 to 5 inches of snow could fall above 5,000 feet, and wind gusts will reach 50 mph. There is a wind advisory in effect on the South Coast and Santa Barbara County mountains, and one starting on the Central Coast and Ventura County coast at noon. Both are in effect until 9:00 pm with gusts between 35 to 45 mph. There is also a high surf advisory on the Central Coast and Ventura County coast from 10:00 am Tuesday to 4:00 am Wednesday.

Winds will turn more northwesterly through the day with cold air advection. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the trough will move to the south and east. By Friday, ridging will develop off the West Coast and flow will flip lightly offshore. Temperatures will slowly warm to slightly above average.

The ridge will weaken Saturday and flow will flip back onshore. Temperatures will cool again Sunday with another trough moving through California.