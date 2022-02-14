Monday morning forecast February 14th

Temperatures are leaping down on Valentine's Day, putting most areas in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Despite the drop, temperatures will stay a tad above average.

Onshore flow is returning Monday, bringing with it morning fog to the Central Coast and some spots of the South Coast, plus an abrupt change in temperature. There is a dense fog advisory for the Central Coast until 9 am and visibility may reach below a quarter mile.

A cold upper low is starting to move south from Canada. Northerly winds will pick up in the evening with an advisory in effect from 8:00 pm Monday to 8:00 am Tuesday on the South Coast and in the Santa Barbara County mountains. Gusts will reach 45 mph.

With the upper low moving as an inside slider on Tuesday, temperatures will drop dramatically again, making most cities slightly below average in the 60s. There is a slight chance of rain, but any rainfall amounts will stay under a tenth of an inch.

Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be near normal and skies sunny with weak ridging off of the West Coast.