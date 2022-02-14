Monday evening forecast Feb. 14

Happy Valentine's Day! It has been a sunny but mild day, which is what we have seen lately. A cold and dry pressure system will bring northerly winds and below normal temperatures starting tomorrow and cruising through Wednesday.

We have been seeing those low clouds linger into the early portions of the afternoon and down south into L.A. County. According to our maps, we have seen temperature drops in double digits compared to yesterday, so while we have seen cooler conditions, a warming trend is right around the corner.

A wind advisory will be in effect later tonight and stick around until the morning. Peak gusts are up to 45 mph with northerly winds going from 15-20 mph. This will affect mostly south Santa Barbara County and the mountains as well.

Max temperatures for today and tomorrow remain in the low 60s and even 50s in some areas, but will return back to the low 70s by Thursday along the Central Coast.