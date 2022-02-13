Sunday night forecast Feb. 13

Happy Super Bowl Sunday!

It is a beautiful day for some outdoor watch parties along the central coast but we are still seeing those warmer than normal temperatures. Expect those hot conditions to cool down a little bit by Monday and really take a dive Tuesday as well.

There were some breezy conditions throughout the afternoon today and that sea breeze cooled things down just a bit more as we start heading into a cooler beginning to this week. High temperatures have been in those low to mid 80s for the coast and even warmer the further you are from the water.

Expect to see some low cloud coverage and fog roll into the coast by tonight and stick around into Monday morning before clearing out for the most part by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s and lower 80s, so staying warm but also dropping compared to what we have been seeing.

Very low moisture this week since it remains warm and dry, but Tuesday brings the slightest chance of drizzle more toward LA County and less than 0.10 inches.