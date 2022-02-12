Saturday Evening Forecast Feb 12th

Another Fall like and very warm day with more record temperatures. The offshore flow is slowly coming to an end and a return of the sea breeze is slowly on its way back. For Sunday, look for more very warm temperatures, but some coastal areas could see a quicker cool off by the afternoon as the sea breeze tries to ramp up. Look for highs to be in the 70's and low 80's with ample sunshine for all areas. Light offshore winds could pop up again for the early morning hours, but shouldn't be overly strong.

Looking ahead, more sea breeze and even some light fog is possible on Valentine's Day and everyone will see much cooler temperatures. A fast moving and fairly dry storm system will slide south just to our east on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. A very slight chance for sprinkles will come in to play and cool northerly winds will be gusty at times. As the storm pushes further east, high pressure will once again build with yet another offshore flow expected for late in the work week. However, we do not see a very strong Santa Ana or Santa Lucia developing and temperatures, while expected to warm, shouldn't repeat what we are seeing now. Next weekend looks to be quiet and mild with no significant weather worries seen at this time.