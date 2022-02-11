Friday morning forecast February 11th

Temperatures are backing off a tad Friday, but staying up to 20 degrees above average. The region will stay in the 80s.

High pressure is moving over California, reducing upper-level support for the wind. There will also be an earlier and stronger sea breeze, which will help to stop the warming trend.

Conditions will be breezy to windy Saturday morning with an offshore push, but offshore flow and temperatures will continue to decrease Sunday. Many areas will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for a dry and warm Super Bowl Sunday.

Our first big drop in temperature will happen Monday, just in time for Valentine's Day. Flow will flip onshore, pushing in more clouds and lowering temperatures to the 70s.

The second big temperature drop will happen Tuesday, putting us slightly below average in the 60s again. Mid and upper level clouds will increase as an upper low pushes high pressure out of the state to the south and east.