Thursday morning forecast February 10th

Temperatures Thursday are staying unseasonably warm, adding a degree or two from Wednesday. Most areas will be in the 80s with potential to match or break record highs.

A ridge of high pressure is sitting in Northern California and offshore flow is staying strong. Northeasterly winds will start the day for San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties. There is a wind advisory in Ventura County until 4:00 pm with gusts upwards of 45 mph.

By Friday, the wind will lose steam with less upper-level support, but it will still be breezy. There will also be an earlier sea breeze helping temperatures to back away slowly from the warming trend.

High pressure will stay over California through the weekend. However, temperatures will continue their slow descent with less offshore flow. Super Bowl Sunday will be warm and dry.

Flow will flip onshore Monday, causing an abrupt drop in temperature on Valentine's Day. Conditions will still be pleasant in the 70s.

There will be a sharper decrease in temperature Tuesday with the return of more cloud cover. Temperatures will be slightly below normal in the 60s.