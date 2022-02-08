Tuesday morning forecast February 8th

Tuesday temperatures are mostly warmer than Monday. Coastal areas will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wind-prone and coastal valley areas will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures are warming up for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties with ridging and offshore flow. With less wind to start the day, Ventura County will actually cool down a couple of degrees from Monday.

The wind will increase again in the evening, and remain gusty at times through Thursday. Ventura County will likely see more wind advisories.

We will likely see record-meeting or breaking high temperatures between Wednesday and Friday with many areas reaching well into the 80s. Temperatures will be about 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Over the weekend, offshore flow will weaken and temperatures will slowly step back.