Bright and breezy middle of week

A warming trend will continue across the region as high pressure aloft builds in and a persistent offshore flow continues through the weekend. Near record high temperatures are possible during the peak of the heat between Wednesday and Friday. Expect highs this week in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Winds will pick up Wednesday and Thursday. We stay warm through the weekend. An area of low pressure should help cool things down Monday.

High pressure aloft will continue to strengthen over the eastern Pacific and provide an additional source of heating on top of the downsloping winds to push temps well into the 80s for coast and coastal valleys the next several days. A trough moving well to the east today will begin our next in a long line of Santa Ana wind events tonight and Wednesday but the bigger push will be Wednesday night into Thursday when a second impulse moves through and provides much better upper air support. So while it will be breezy Wednesday, much better chance for Wednesday night into Thursday with the more favorable upper support. Much lighter Santa Ana winds on Friday and likely some onshore winds for the coast.

Temperatures will continue to warm up, looks like Thursday should be the warmest day at least for coastal areas with temperatures 20 or more degrees above normal.

Strong high pressure to remain in place through the weekend maintaining temperatures 15-20 degrees above normal. Santa Ana winds expected to be lighter but still breezy in the usual favored areas, which does not include Sofi stadium.

A definite cooling trend on tap Monday as onshore flow returns for the first time in a couple weeks. Could even start to see some marine layer clouds developing near the coast, though there's a much better chance of that Tuesday as onshore flow increases ahead of the next inside slider arriving by Wednesday. Temperatures Tuesday expected to drop back down to the 60s in most areas which is near normal.