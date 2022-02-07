Warm week of weather ahead

A warming trend will continue across the region as high pressure aloft builds in and a persistent offshore flow through Thursday. Near record high temperatures are possible during the peak of the heat between Wednesday and Friday. Expect high temperatures in the mid 70s to 80s. Staying mostly sunny throughout the week. Gusty offshore winds will be strongest again between Tuesday night and Thursday.

Dry offshore pattern will continue this week with the added element of very warm temperatures as high pressure strengthens along the west coast. A stronger offshore push will take place Tuesday night into Wednesday that will bring a return of advisory and possibly localized warning level wind. The extra downsloping support along with an even warmer air mass will result in additional warming at the surface that will threaten daily high temperature records in many areas, not just coast/valleys. Expect highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Overnight lows will still be cool with 30s and 40s under clear skies.

More of the same Friday through the weekend, though likely with less wind. Strong high pressure over California with the pre-existing warm air mass in place along with light offshore flow. The lack of a strong downslope wind component will likely shave a couple degrees off the highs across coast/valleys but temperatures will still be 15-20 degrees above normal through Sunday. By Monday the upper high is expected to break down and shift east as low pressure moves into the Pacific northwest. This will initiate a fairly strong onshore trend that will cool temps several degrees in most areas, but especially the coast where temperatures are most responsive to those onshore breezes.