Monday morning forecast February 7th

Temperatures are staying warm Monday, reaching the mid 70s for much of the region. Ventura County could reach the low to mid 80s with northeasterly winds.

Offshore winds will remain breezy to windy through Monday morning. A wind advisory will stay in place through 2:00 pm for all of Ventura County.

With ridging and offshore flow, the region will keep warming through the work week. Temperatures have potential to break daily records by midweek with wind bringing more heat.

There will be another gusty Santa Ana and Santa Lucia wind event Tuesday night through Thursday. Offshore flow will weaken and temperatures will step back slightly over the weekend.