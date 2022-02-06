Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 6th

Another beautiful day with above normal temperatures and yet another mild Santa Ana offshore wind. Look for more of the same on Monday as the offshore flow continues. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Southern California including Ventura County which will last in to Monday afternoon before taking a temporary break. Highs on Monday will be in the 60's and 70's with a few 80's possible.

Looking ahead, our world famous reputation for dry and perfect Winter weather shows little signs of much change. High pressure will continue to hold firm over much of the West Coast driving storm systems up and over California. This means more wind from the north and northeast and very dry warm weather. While overnight lows stay cool and even chilly with the very dry air, afternoon highs will remain pretty warm and even possibly record breaking by the second half of next week. Wind advisories for Santa Anas and Santa Lucias are also possible through late in the work week. As we head toward Super Bowl Weekend, the offshore flow should weaken slowly and allow for some cooling as a stronger sea breeze tries to rebuild.