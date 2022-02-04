Warm winter weekend ahead

Beautiful mostly sunny weekend ahead. The warming trend will continue through next week. Expect highs this weekend to be in the mid 60s to mid 70.

A dry weather pattern will continue across the region into next week as offshore flow remains in place. A warming trend will continue through the period, possibly turning significantly warmer by the middle of next week. Periods of gusty Santa Ana winds are possible at times into next week.

Persistent offshore flow to continue for the next several days with warming temperatures and low humidities. The current event is beginning to weaken as gradients start to trend onshore. There will be a little burst again later Friday night into Saturday but overall winds should be lighter Saturday. Light offshore flow will continue Saturday night, then another offshore push will begin Sunday, though not really peaking until later Sunday into Monday morning. This one could be a little stronger based on pressure gradients, however upper support is not much different from today. Still thinking overall an advisory level event for Ventura County. Daytime highs will continue their slow upward climb through the weekend. Most coast/valley areas will reach the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows will still be chilly in wind protected locations with some frost possible,

High pressure over the eastern Pacific will continue to deflect incoming storms well north and east of the area, which is a perfect recipe for Santa Ana winds and warm temperatures. Expecting this pattern to continue through next week. Ensembles continue to show another peak in Santa Ana winds Wednesday into Thursday, by which time highs may reach the mid or even upper 70s and even low 80s.