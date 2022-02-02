Wednesday morning forecast February 2nd

Temperatures are staying below average Wednesday with much cold air advection. Most areas will be in the low to mid 60s.

Gusty north to northeasterly winds are lingering from overnight. Wind advisories are in effect for all of Ventura County until noon Thursday. Gusts will reach around 40 to 50 mph.

Skies will stay clear for the next several days with offshore flow and winds. A dome of high pressure will start to build in Nevada through Friday.

Friday is likely to see another round of strong winds with good upper-level support. However, cold air advection will stop, so temperatures will begin to warm.

Conditions will stay breezy and continue to warm through the weekend with ridging and offshore flow.