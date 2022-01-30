Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 30th

Another stunning day despite the fact that we are at the end of January. Light offshore winds allowed for mild to warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Some quick changes are headed our way as more Pacific Storm systems ride up and over the top of our region. For Monday, expect cooler temperatures with highs in the 60's. We are also expecting more clouds and even patchy fog in some areas.

Looking ahead, the cloud cover and cooler temperatures will be the result of yet another storm system rolling over the top of California and then dropping south to our east. This is the classic "inside slider" weather pattern which have seen plenty of the last month. The fog and clouds will slowly clear out in to Tuesday as a northerly flow develops and then turns northeasterly by mid week. This means we could see more wind and even advisory level gusts. We will need to watch closely as we get closer to mid week. But, expect some breezy and possibly widespread northerly winds. With the winds being from the north and then northeast, we will stay very dry and a little on the cool side as cold air invades from the north. Unfortunately, the offshore Santa Lucia and Santa Ana winds means we are not seeing any significant rain chances for at lest the first week of February!