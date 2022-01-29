Saturday Evening Forecast Jan 29th

Despite another offshore flow, threatening clouds continue to drift over the region as a weak storm system drifts just to our south. We should see more sunshine on Sunday and more mild temperatures with high in the 60's and 70's expected. Winds will likely continue from the northeast for the late night and very early morning hours, but remain well below advisory levels.

Looking ahead, more offshore flow, mid and upper levels clouds and still no real chances for rain right through the end of January and in to February. Eastern Pacific high pressure shows no signs of moving enough to allow the storm door to open. In fact, more offshore winds are possible through a good chunk of next week. We will have to monitor day to day variables with regard to wind speeds and direction. Hints for a very strong Santa Ana are showing up for mid week, again more close monitoring will be needed. Temperatures will stay mostly mild. In between offshore winds bursts, some light fog could develop, especially early this coming week. Hopefully, large scale atmospheric patterns will start to change and allow Pacific storms to head our way. We really need to see February mirror December and not what has been a very abnormally dry January!