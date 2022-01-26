Wednesday morning forecast January 26th

Temperatures are warming by a few degrees Wednesday with wind activity. Everyone will be slightly above average in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Santa Anas will make a gusty start for Ventura County. There is a wind advisory in the valley and mountain areas until noon with some gusts above 45 mph.

A high surf advisory is lingering on the Central Coast and a beach hazards statement on the Ventura County coast until 8:00 pm. Breaking waves will reach up to 10 feet and 6 feet respectively.

Temperatures are continuing to warm Thursday with breezy conditions and light offshore flow. Friday will stay warm, but the ridge of high pressure to the west of the region will begin to break down. There may be more gusty northeasterly winds, likely triggering advisories in Ventura County.

On Saturday, a cutoff low will approach Southern California, cooling temperatures gradually through early next week. Flow will flip onshore again by Sunday.