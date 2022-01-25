Tuesday Evening Forecast Jan 25th

Another beautiful day with light winds and mild temperatures. Wind Advisories are in place for portions of Southern California up through Ventura County/ The advisory will last through Wednesday afternoon for more offshore Santa Anas. High surf Advisory also remains in play through Wednesday for the Central Coast along west and northwest facing beaches.

Looking ahead, high pressure continues to dominate the region and that means more of the same. The latest offshore winds or Santa Anas will fizzle out through mid week. A stronger onshore flow will develop and bring with it more sea breeze. That means cooler temperatures are expected along with more fog as we head through the second half of the work week and in to this coming weekend. Still no significant rain chances seen at this time. Unfortunately, the price for our great and seemingly endless great weather is our obvious need for more rain. After a fabulous December, January will likely go out very abnormally dry. Here's hoping for a return of a better storm track in February!