Monday evening forecast Jan. 24

Temperatures remain to cool down as the week starts up, specifically coming on Tuesday but we will continue to see temperatures stay in that 60-70 degree range. So for the most part, temps are staying below average.

There have been clear skies today and we can expect to see similar conditions into Wednesday but Tuesday morning will bring some heavy marine layer and low cloud coverage mostly below point conception. That onshore flow bringing a dense marine layer will hit the south coast the most, Santa Barbara and a bit into Ventura County as well.

With those cooling temps coming tomorrow, things will be heating up slightly Wednesday into Thursday, but not by much. We saw about a five-degree drop from yesterday into today, so do not expect a large warm-up Wednesday, but gusty conditions could return especially down south with those Santa Ana winds.

Those daytime degrees are staying warm (low 70s) but temperatures at night will remain the same -- in that mid-to-high 30s and 40s.