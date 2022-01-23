Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 23rd

Another Santa Ana wind is slowly fading away. Some light winds could still flow out of our mountains and foothills, but there are no watches or advisories at this time. Look for overnight lows in most areas to be in the 30's and 40's with a few areas on the mild side depending on if the offshore breezes continue to blow all night. Highs on Monday should be in the 60's and 70's once again. Surf will pick up for north and west facing beaches through Monday and a High Surf Advisory will be in effect through about mid week.

The overall regional weather pattern is classic La Nina influenced. What this means is that storms will continue to remain well to our north and east. There is another quirky area of low pressure meandering to our south, but it is not expected to be much of a threat. In fact, it is actually helping to keep the northeasterly wind machine firmly in place across much of California. Again, rain systems are not expected to get even close to our region any time soon! The offshore flow and Santa Ana winds will slowly ease in to next week. Temperatures will stay mild to even warm through much of next week. More clouds are expected by late in the work week and for the last weekend of January. Let's hope our rain chances begin to increase as we head in to February and mirror what we enjoyed in December!