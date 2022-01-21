Friday morning forecast January 21st

Temperatures are stepping back by a degree or two Friday. Most of the region will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

An inside slider is moving through the Great Basin and to the Imperial Valley. With a lack of cold air advection and with weaker offshore flow, winds are calming down for the morning hours.

As the low moves toward Arizona, Santa Lucia and Santa Ana winds will pick up again. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s Saturday because of the wind.

There is a high wind warning in effect for the Ventura County mountains and valleys from 3:00 pm Friday to 3:00 pm Saturday with gusts reaching 60 to 70 mph. There is potential for downed trees or powerlines. There is also a wind advisory for the Ventura Coast for the same time period with gusts around 50 mph. The San Luis Obispo County coast has an advisory for 3:00 pm Friday to 9:00 am Saturday with gusts up to 45 mph and local gusts up to 60 mph.

Winds will weaken a bit Sunday, and significantly calm down by Monday. Temperatures will drop from Sunday through early next week. Aside from some dense Central Coast fog in the early mornings Monday and Tuesday, skies will stay mostly clear.