Bright and breezy weekend ahead

Mostly clear skies and above average daytime temperatures will continue through the weekend as offshore flow remains in place. High temperatures this weekend will primarily be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Strong and potentially damaging Santa Ana winds will develop tonight and Saturday. Winds and offshore flow will gradually weaken through Sunday, then a return to onshore flow is expected early next week. A warming trend is expected for the latter half of next week.

Wind advisory in place for San Luis Obispo County coast until 9AM Saturday. Wind advisory for Ventura County coast until 3PM Saturday. High wind warning for Ventura County mountains and valleys until 3PM Saturday as gusts may get up to 60+ mph. The gustiest conditions will diminish late Saturday but another chance of wind advisories is possible on Sunday for Ventura County.

This weekend skies will stay mostly sunny with temperatures above normal in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Overnight temps will be quite cold in wind protected areas like Ojai but moderated in windy areas.

Monday we'll see some cooling for coast/valleys with a light onshore trend but warming across the interior as the air mass aloft recovers from the departed upper low. Fairly quiet weather expected next week with no precipitation.