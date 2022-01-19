Wednesday morning forecast January 19th

Temperatures are warming by a couple of degrees, making for a mild Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and may reach 70 degrees in a couple spots.

A marine layer will affect Ventura County and the Central Coast in the morning with brief onshore flow, but we will gradually turn to offshore flow and clear out. A small ridge of high pressure is moving over the Pacific Ocean, warming temperatures slightly.

Our bigger warmup will come Thursday as the ridge moves over the state, bringing everyone above average. Cold air advection will trigger gusty northeasterly winds, and likely wind advisories will be called for Ventura County.

Temperatures and winds will back off a little Friday with dry northwesterly flow. However, temperatures will stay pleasantly above normal.

By Saturday, another round of northeasterly winds will bump temperatures again. The ridge and offshore flow will weaken Sunday through early next week. An earlier sea breeze will aid in cooling temperatures slowly.