Monday morning forecast January 17th

Temperatures are lowering a few degrees Monday. Most of the region will be in the low to mid 60s. If you are going to any MLK Day ceremonies outside, it's a good idea to bring a light rain jacket.

An upper low is moving across California from west of Point Conception, bringing with it a slight chance of scattered rain showers. The small storm will be hit or miss and any rainfall amounts are expected to be just a few hundredths of an inch.

After the system passes through, the region will dry and clear out Tuesday under northwesterly flow. Temperatures will slowly warm Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure approaches from the eastern Pacific Ocean. Onshore flow will still bring a morning marine layer to Ventura County.

By Thursday, the ridge will move into Northern California and offshore flow will develop, quickly warming temperatures to a few degrees above normal.