Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 16th

A very interesting day with challenging forecast conditions. We have a couple of dominate weather systems that normally are exclusive of each other. Currently there are no watches or advisories for either wind or rain, but mild Santa Anas are still blowing across parts of Southern California and sprinkles are possible in early next week.

A large area of high pressure, located to our northeast, continues to push weak offshore or Santa Ana winds toward Southern California. At the same time, a quirky and hard to monitor area of low pressure is spinning just off to the west. This is why we are seeing mild, dry and gusty offshore winds while at the same time, scattered sprinkles have been reported. The offshore winds will likely get fade away in to Monday. The cut off low and possible sprinkles will drift east early next week ending our rain chances. After that, we will see a quiet pattern take hold with a slight warming trend toward next weekend.