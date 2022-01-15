Saturday Evening Forecast Jan 15th

A very interesting day with challenging forecast conditions. We have a couple of dominate weather systems that normally are exclusive of each other. First, the Tsunami Alert has expired from the South Pacific volcano. Currently there are no watches or advisories for either wind or rain, but mild Santa Anas are still blowing across parts of Southern California and sprinkles are possible in early next week.

A large area of high pressure, located to our northeast, continues to push mild offshore or Santa Ana winds toward Southern California. The winds should stay below advisory level, but be gusty below passes and canyons from time to time. At the same time, a quirky and hard to monitor area of low pressure is spinning just off to the west. This is why we are seeing mild, dry and gusty offshore winds while at the same time, scattered sprinkles have been reported. This pattern will hold through Sunday. The offshore winds will likely get weaker in to Monday. The cut off low and possible sprinkles will drift east early next week ending our rain chances. After that, we will see a quiet pattern take hold with mostly cool to mild temperatures expected.