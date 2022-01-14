Friday morning forecast January 14th

Temperatures are dropping a tad more, bringing temperatures near to a couple degrees above normal. The region will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Offshore flow will stay weak in the morning but gain strength through the day. That combined with cold air advection from a moving trough to the north will bring back gusty northeasterly winds.

There is a wind advisory on the San Luis Obispo County coast until 11:00 am with gusts up to 45 mph. For Ventura County, an advisory starts at 9:00 am in the mountains, 11:00 am in the valleys, and 1:00 pm on the coast. All expire at 3:00 pm Saturday.

There is a slight chance of showers overnight Friday through Saturday as the upper low to the southwest begins to spin very close to the region. Rain amounts will be up to a tenth of an inch. Cold air advection will cool temperatures further and keep winds gusty.

By Sunday, the upper low will move to the west of Point Conception, setting us up under moist southwest flow. With a lack of cold air advection, temperatures will increase slightly.

The upper low will swiftly makes way over us on MLK Day with a chance of rain and cooling temperatures. Skies will clear up once again Tuesday through midweek with dry northwesterly flow.