Chance of showers for your weekend forecast

Gusty Santa Ana winds will continue in Ventura County and Santa Lucia winds in San Luis Obispo County through Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers Saturday and again on Monday thanks to a cutoff low. Temperatures will mostly be above normal despite all of the clouds. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday, and up to low 70s on Sunday.

Wind Advisory for San Luis Obispo County Coast until 9AM Saturday. Strong Santa Ana winds have prompted a wind advisory for Ventura County until 3PM Saturday.

A cutoff low may bring us a chance of showers Saturday with a lesser chance on Sunday and Monday. Amounts would be small, less than 0-.10".

Temperatures will be mild this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and up to the low 70s on Sunday.

On Monday, with a return of weak onshore flow in the afternoon, temperatures will be several degrees cooler all areas.

The main feature of note next week will be upper level ridge building off the West Coast. This will allow for more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.