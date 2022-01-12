Wednesday morning forecast January 12th

Wednesday temperatures are staying well above average, and in some cases increasing further. The region will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Offshore flow is keeping skies fair for the first part of the day, but will creep back in during the afternoon and evening.

Winds are weakening with less upper level support. There is still an advisory in the Ventura County mountains until 2:00 pm with gusts over 45 mph.

A high surf advisory on the Central Coast and Ventura County coast expires at 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm respectively. A beach hazards statement on the South Coast also expires at 6:00 pm.

By Thursday, the ridge of high pressure will start to break down with an approaching cut-off low from the southwest. Temperatures will drop 3 to 6 degrees and the high-level clouds will stay in place.

The upper low will hang around to the southwest of us through the weekend, keeping temperatures mild and skies partly to mostly cloudy.