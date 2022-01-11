Tuesday morning forecast January 11th

Temperatures are warming further Tuesday. The Central and South Coasts will be in the low 70s, and Ventura County reaching the upper 70s or low 80s.

Northeasterly flow and winds are clearing skies Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be warmest Wednesday for most areas.

Gusty Santa Lucia and Santa Ana winds are starting the day. There is a wind advisory in Ventura County until 2:00 pm with gusts over 40 mph.

A high surf advisory will start on the Central Coast at noon with waves up to 13 feet, and the Ventura County coast at 3:00 pm with waves up to 10 feet, both lasting through Wednesday afternoon. A beach hazards statement will go into effect on the South Coast at 3:00 pm with waves up to 6 feet, lasting through Wednesday as well.

A trough to the southwest of the region will brush past us Thursday. Temperatures will drop significantly and clouds will increase with onshore flow. There's a slight chance of rainfall, but if the upper low wobbles then the timing of the system and potential for rainfall could change.