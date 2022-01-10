Monday morning forecast January 10th

Temperatures Monday are warming up slightly above average. Most areas will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, and wind-prone areas on the upper end of that range.

A trough is stalling out west of the region, and a ridge of high pressure is moving east from southwest Utah. Conditions are mostly cloudy, but offshore flow will remain in place.

Gusty Santa Ana winds are starting the day in Ventura County with wind advisories in effect until 2:00 pm. Gusts will reach above 40 mph.

Northeast flow aloft will continue Tuesday and gusty Santa Lucia winds will affect San Luis Obispo County. Temperatures will continue warming through Wednesday, and may even reach 80 degrees in some spots.

A high surf advisory will go into place Tuesday through Wednesday for the Central Coast and Ventura County coast, and a beach hazards statement on the South Coast. Beach goers should be cautious of elevated surf and strong rip currents.

At the end of the week, a cut-off trough to the Southwest will bring cooler temperatures and possibly some rainfall to the region.