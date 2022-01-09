Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 9th

Light to moderate Santa Ana offshore winds made for a spectacular day. We even managed to see a few 70's for highs under beautiful sunny skies.. A Wind Advisory for moderate Santa Anas is in place for portions of Ventura County and will last in to Tuesday afternoon. Winds from the northeast could gust to and above 35 mph below passes and canyons. Highs on Monday will be mostly in 60's to lower 70's despite the fact that some clouds will stream in to the region.

Looking ahead, the moderate Santa Ana will linger in to Tuesday. Light offshore winds will also blow through parts of the Central Coast. This will help to warms things up slightly and we expect to stay dry. But, a cut off low is expected to develop off the coast of Mexico and drift up from the south. Our forecast computer does see some extra clouds moving our way despite the offshore flow. Rain chances are very minimal through Tuesday, but we will need to keep a close eye on this tricky weather phenomena. Mid week looks great with mild and even warm temperatures. By Thursday, another increase in clouds is expected from the south and some of our weather model runs puts a little rain in to Southern California. Again, with the unpredictable behavior associated with cut off lows, we will need to keep a vigilant watch through mid week to see if any precipitation is possible by Thursday or Friday. Next weekend looks nice with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures.