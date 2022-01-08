Saturday Evening Forecast Jan 8th

Continued cool and mostly sunny as we head through the weekend. Light fog is possible, but an overall offshore flow is developing which will likely keep us under clear skies through Sunday. A Wind Advisory for moderate Santa Anas is in place for portions of Ventura County and will last in to Sunday afternoon. Winds from the northeast could gust to and above 35 mph below passes and canyons. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in 60's after starting out in the 30's and 40's.

Looking ahead, the moderate Santa Ana will linger in to Monday and even early Tuesday. Light offshore winds will also blow through parts of the Central Coast. This will help to warms things up slightly and we expect to stay dry. But, a cut off low is expected to develop off the coast of Mexico and drift up from the south. Our forecast computer does see some extra clouds moving our way despite the offshore flow. Rain chances are very minimal through Tuesday, but we will need to keep a close eye on this tricky weather phenomena. Mid week looks great and we could even see highs back in the low 70's. By late in the work week, another increase in clouds is expected and cooler temperatures. Rain chances once again are very minimal at this time