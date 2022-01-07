Friday morning forecast January 7th

Temperatures are dropping by several degrees Friday. Most temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be a foggy start with a dense fog advisory in place until 9:00 am across the South Coast, Ventura County coast, and in the Santa Ynez Valley.

A trough is swiftly moving through Northern California. There is a slight chance of sprinkles on the Central Coast, but more likely there will just be a deeper marine layer and an increase of high level clouds. The South Coast is likely to see gusty sundowner winds, especially west of Goleta.

Temperatures will warm a tad Saturday with a pop-up ridge of high pressure, and again Sunday with the return of offshore flow. In general, temperatures will increase very slowly through the middle of next week.

There is a slight chance of rain Monday night with an approaching system. Any rainfall is expected to remain below a tenth of an inch if it reaches the region before fizzling out.