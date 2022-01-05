Wednesday morning forecast January 5th

Temperatures will continue to warm Wednesday with some areas reaching slightly above average for the first time since December 21st. Most areas will move into the mid to upper 60s.

Moderate offshore flow and a ridge of high pressure are creating mild conditions. A high surf advisory on the Central Coast expires at noon with breaking waves up to 12 feet.

Gusty northerly winds will hit the region through the day. A wind advisory on the South Coast expires at 2:00 pm, and in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains at 6:00 pm. Gusts will reach 40 or 50 mph.

On Thursday, winds will weaken a bit and shift more into the Central Coast. Temperatures will stay above normal away from the beach.

The ridge will break down Friday as a trough moves through Northern California. It will cool temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain in San Luis Obispo County, but any rainfall is expected to stay below a tenth of an inch.

Dry northwesterly flow will follow behind the trough and temperatures will warm slightly again over the weekend.