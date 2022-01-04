Tuesday morning forecast January 4th

Temperatures are warming by 2 to 10 degrees Tuesday with most warming on the Central Coast. Most areas will finally be back in the 60s.

After brief overnight onshore flow, a marine layer will start the day for some on the Central Coast. Most areas will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day. The eastern part of a ridge will nudge into California and north winds will pick up on the South Coast in the evening.

A high surf advisory will continue on the Central Coast until 6:00 am Wednesday. Breaking waves will reach 7 to 11 feet and rip currents will be strong.

Temperatures will continue warming Wednesday and the South Coast will stay breezy to windy. It will be the warmest day for the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

Temperatures will keep warming Thursday on the South Coast and stall out elsewhere. North winds will start to weaken with the ridge.

By Friday, temperatures will back off a few degrees as the ridge breaks down and a trough moves into the state. There is a slight chance of sprinkles in SLO County in the morning.