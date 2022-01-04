Bright and breezy conditions for your Wednesday

Dry weather is expected through Thursday with warming temperatures and gusty northerly winds through Thursday morning. Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures are expected on Friday with a slight chance of light rain for San Luis Obispo County. Dry and cooler conditions are expected Saturday, followed by dry and slightly warmer weather Sunday into early next week, with gusty north to northeast winds expected at times.

Wind advisory for Santa Barbara South Coast and Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains will continue until 6PM Wednesday. The strong northeasterly winds are strongest along the Gaviota coastline.

Wednesday and Thursday expect bright and breezy conditions with highs primarily in the low to mid 60s. Lows primarily in the 40s.

The upper level ridging will weaken Thursday night followed by a generally weak upper level trough on Friday. This upper level trough will have an associated surface cold front which should move inland over San Luis Obispo County while weakening late Friday evening. This front will bring a slight chance of rain to northern San Luis Obipso County at that time, otherwise varying amounts of clouds will accompany the front mainly for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Onshore flow will increase substantially on Friday to help cool things down a few degrees especially for the coast and valleys, with many of these areas dropping to 2-6 deg below normal.

Weekend conditions look mild with more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.