Monday morning forecast January 3rd

The first week of the new year is starting up to 8 degrees below average. Monday will be spent in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is a frost advisory in the Ventura County valleys until 8:00 am.

Dry northwest flow and weak offshore winds are keeping conditions mostly sunny and cool. Though, there may be some patchy low clouds to start the day in San Luis Obispo County.

A beach hazards statement for all coastlines expires at 11:00 am Monday. High tides will reach 7 to 7.5 feet.

Temperatures will warm a few degrees each day Tuesday through Thursday. Northerly winds will pick up, possibly triggering evening advisories on the South Coast.

There's a slight chance of sprinkles Friday in San Luis Obispo County as the ridge of high pressure breaks down and a weak trough moves into California.