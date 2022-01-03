Dry start to 2022, light showers possible late this week

Dry weather is expected through Thursday with slightly warming temperatures and gusty northerly winds from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures are expected on Friday with a slight chance of light rain for San Luis Obispo County.

On Tuesday the east side of a ridge will begin to move into the state. High pressure will build into the Central Valley and offshore flow will quickly develop by late Tuesday morning. The developing offshore flow as well as the incoming ridge will bring sunny skies to the area by late morning as well. Afternoon high temperatures will rise in response to the offshore flow and rising heights. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. By the early afternoon, north winds will develop in the mountains and will push locally into the valleys and the Santa Barbara South Coast. Advisory level gusts will likely develop across the Santa Barbara South Coast. The ridge will continue to remain over the area on Wednesday with little to no height gains. The northerly offshore flow will continue and it will be a breezy day. Northeast winds will affect much of the Central Coast. Northerly winds will affect the mountains, the Santa Barbara South Coast, and most of the Ventura County valleys. All areas should warm another 3 to 6 degrees which will bring the days max temps up to near normal or even slightly above normal. Gusty northerly winds will shift to the NW and continue into Thursday morning before weakening through the day as gradients weaken and the ridge axis moves right over the state.

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week for all areas except the Central Coast where the offshore will reverse and bring 3 to 6 degrees of cooling. Elsewhere, look for 3 to 6 degree of warming.

The ridge breaks down Friday and a weak trough will drop southwards and roll through northern California. Ensemble solutions have been fairly consistent and only bring a slight chance of rain to San Luis Obispo County with rainfall totals of less than 0.1". This will bring mid-level clouds more broadly and will cool the area back down a few degrees.

Next weekend, another trough is expected to drop southwards extending down the coast before a cutoff low forms to our southwest on Monday. This should cool us down and bring us more cloud cover.