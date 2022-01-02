Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 2nd

Another cool day with a little warming under beautiful sunshine and light winds.. We continue to see very cool and even cold temperatures as our recent run of storms opened the door for very chilly air pile up across much of the West Coast. Light offshore winds will continue to blow from the north and northeast. No advisories or watches are in place for either wind or potential frost. That could change and we will monitor closely. Either way, it will be a very cold night for all areas, so bundle up. Look for highs on Monday to remain in the 50's and low 60's.

Looking ahead, La Nina has been our long range prognosis with regard to trying to keep ahead of the forecast. We experienced a wonderful break from the traditional expected dry La Nina pattern with much needed storms soaking California. That was because the very strong blocking area of high pressure shifted just enough west which opened the door for wet weather. Now, the area of high pressure has shifted back east and appears to be setting up shop for an extended stay right over California. This means more sunshine, slow warming toward the middle of next week and just a slight chance for showers in our northern areas by next weekend. Weak storm systems will approach the region next week, but should stay mostly north of us. The first system will arrive by late Tuesday with just a very slight chance for showers in San Luis Obispo. Northerly winds will likely develop behind the storm and we'll need to keep a close eye potential watches or advisories. The second system will arrive late in the work week and once again the best chance for showers will be the farther north you go. We will watch the forecast models closely and update our forecast as needed next week.