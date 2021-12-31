Friday Evening Forecast Dec 31st

Dry and cool weather has returned after a very impressive run of wet pacific storms. Most areas enjoyed the chance to dry out a little despite the chilly lingering air mass. Look for mostly clear skies with just some low end wind issues for portions of Central & Southern California. A Wind Advisory for northerly gusts is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County through early New Year's Day. Wind speeds could exceed 35 mph below passes and canyons, especially near the Gaviota Coast. Overnight lows in wind protected areas will be very cold while the light offshore flow could keep some areas slightly better. Either way, bundle up as we will see widespread 40's & 30's! New Year's Day looks beautiful despite a chilly start. Highs will again be on the cooler than normal side with temps in the 50's to low 60's expected.

Looking ahead, La Nina has been our long range prognosis with regard to trying to keep ahead of the forecast. We experienced a wonderful break from the traditional expected dry La Nina pattern with much needed storms soaking California. That was because the very strong blocking area of high pressure shifted just enough west which opened the door for wet weather. Now, the area of high pressure has shifted back east and appears to be setting up shop for an extended stay right over California. This means more sunshine, slow warming toward the first weekend of 2022 and no foreseeable rain! Hopefully, the trend will reverse again by the middle and second half of January and we can once again see more welcome rain and snow! For now, enjoy the sunshine and be patient, slightly warmer temperatures will return as well!